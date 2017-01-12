Cuban human rights and the hypocrisy ...

Cuban human rights and the hypocrisy of the media

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

At midnight on November 26, after an uneventful Friday evening, the neighbours called and beckoned me through their front door. A young Cuban family sat transfixed to the television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 7 hr Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... 8 hr Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) 8 hr Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC