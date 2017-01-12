Cuban families expecting relatives se...

Cuban families expecting relatives seek answers on change in immigration policy

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Dozens of Cuban families in South Florida waiting for relatives without visas to arrive by land, air or sea were still trying to sort out what the abrupt change in immigration policy would mean for their loved ones. Many tried frantically to get in touch with their relatives by phone or waited anxiously for more than 24 hours to see if relatives would get through.

