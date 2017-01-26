Cuban Artist Won't Let Bronx Museum S...

Cuban Artist Won't Let Bronx Museum Show Work From Their Permanent Collection

Cuban artist Tania Bruguera has pulled her work from the planned Bronx Museum show of Cuban works that has been dogged with political and logistical issues, the New York Times reported . The often controversial artist says she has asked for her contributions to be pulled from the museum, and that it will comply.

Chicago, IL

