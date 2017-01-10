Cuban American businessman gets perma...

Cuban American businessman gets permanent residence in apartheid...

7 hrs ago

Many of you may remember Cuban American businessman Saul Berenthal's excitement over opening a tractor factory in Cuba with the blessings of President Obama and the apartheid Castro dictatorship. He was so excited, in fact, that he applied for and received from the Castro government permanent residence status in Cuba.

Chicago, IL

