Cuban American businessman gets permanent residence in apartheid...
Many of you may remember Cuban American businessman Saul Berenthal's excitement over opening a tractor factory in Cuba with the blessings of President Obama and the apartheid Castro dictatorship. He was so excited, in fact, that he applied for and received from the Castro government permanent residence status in Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|9 hr
|Joe Lightcloud
|30
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 8
|Were just afraid
|37
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC