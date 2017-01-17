Cuba, United States sign oil spill deal before Trump inauguration
Jeffrey DeLaurentis, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Cuba , shakes hands with Cuban Deputy Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila after signing accords to join forces to prevent, contain and cleanup oil spills in their respective Gulf of Mexico waters, in Havana, Cuba, January 9, 2017. Cuba and the United States agreed on Monday to jointly prevent, contain and clean up oil and other toxic spills in the Gulf of Mexico, as they rush to conclude deals before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sun
|Were just afraid
|37
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|29
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC