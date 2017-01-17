Cuba, United States sign oil spill deal before Trump inauguration

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Cuba , shakes hands with Cuban Deputy Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila after signing accords to join forces to prevent, contain and cleanup oil spills in their respective Gulf of Mexico waters, in Havana, Cuba, January 9, 2017. Cuba and the United States agreed on Monday to jointly prevent, contain and clean up oil and other toxic spills in the Gulf of Mexico, as they rush to conclude deals before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

