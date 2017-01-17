Cuba, United States sign oil spill de...

Cuba, United States sign oil spill deal before Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Cuba , shakes hands with Cuban Deputy Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila after signing accords to join forces to prevent, contain and cleanup oil spills in their respective Gulf of Mexico waters, in Havana, Cuba, January 9, 2017. Cuba and the United States agreed on Monday to jointly prevent, contain and clean up oil and other toxic spills in the Gulf of Mexico, as they rush to conclude deals before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Were just afraid 37
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC