Cuba, U.S. to expand cooperation on joint air, sea rescue

The deal was inked by the charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, and the Cuban Deputy Minister of Transport, Marta Oramas. It aims to strengthen collaboration in this area and increase the efficiency of assistance being provided to victims of accidents.

