Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inauguration nears
Soldiers march to mark the armed forces day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto 'Che' Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in Havana, Cuba, January 2, 2017. Cuba on Monday paraded troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens through its emblematic Revolution Square in a traditional show of nationalist fighting spirit as it faces a tough political and economic year.
