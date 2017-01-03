Cuba puts on show of strength as Trum...

Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inauguration nears

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

Soldiers march to mark the armed forces day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto 'Che' Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in Havana, Cuba, January 2, 2017. Cuba on Monday paraded troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens through its emblematic Revolution Square in a traditional show of nationalist fighting spirit as it faces a tough political and economic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Dec 29 Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 23 erictrump 157
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,292

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC