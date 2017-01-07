Cuba Is the Missing Link in Jazz Hist...

Cuba Is the Missing Link in Jazz HistoryBy Larry Blumenfeld

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Under loosened restrictions, US and Cuban jazz musicians linked up at a Havana music festival to celebrate a common heritage-but can that last under Trump? A full moon hung low in the Havana sky, looking expectant, the night before a gala mid-December concert opened the 32nd annual Jazz Plaza Havana festival . A reception crowded the courtyard of the U.S. ambassadorial residence, the air spiced with the scent of rum, the sound of music, and a sense of possibilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 17 hr Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... 17 hr Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) 20 hr Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,798

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC