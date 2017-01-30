Cuba: In the buena visitor club

Cuba: In the buena visitor club

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In the buena visitor club Karen Yates fulfils a long-held dream to discover the music and magic of Cuba. I had a dream - go to Cuba and find the real Buena Vista Social Club music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Sun coyote505 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Sun WelbyMD 38
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Sun Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Sun Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Sun Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Sun Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Sun Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC