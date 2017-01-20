Cuba had been unplugged from American...

Cuba had been unplugged from American culture for generations. What happens now?

Cuban musician and educator Jesus Bello seeks to instill respect for traditional Cuban music in the country's young musicians and to promote it more aggressively in the U.S. CUBA'S ROBERTO GOMEZ HAD a single night free on his first trip to San Francisco, part of a short performance visit in his role as lead guitarist for singer-songwriter Carlos Varela, often referred to as "The Bob Dylan of Cuba," and "The Poet of Havana." Gomez might have chosen to head to any number of clubs, restaurants or other social gathering places in one of the most vibrant and culturally rich cities in the U.S. Instead, foremost on his mind immediately after the Varela concert performance was his search for a power cord to his laptop computer.

