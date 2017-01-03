Castro regime's timeworn tricks fail ...

Castro regime's timeworn tricks fail to impress young Cubans

3 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Sunday's big New Year's parade in Havana was nothing more than another lame attempt to impress Cuba's youth, says Mario Penton. The parade got extensive news coverage, but the real news, according to Penton, is the steady exodus of young Cubans who see nothing but a bleak future for themselves in their native land.

Chicago, IL

