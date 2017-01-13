Castro dictatorship unleashes a wave of violent repression in Cuba to send a message to Donald Trump
Cuba's murderously repressive Castro regime wants to send a message to President-Elect Donald Trump that regardless of what he does with U.S.-Cuba policy, they have no intention of changing. It is tactic that paid off in spades when they were dealing with a servile Obama, but it remains to be seen how well it will work with a Donald Trump.
