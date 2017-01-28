Ay! Castronoids hold celebration for ...

Ay! Castronoids hold celebration for Fidel's "legacy" in the Third World

Yesterday

Yes, some Castronoids gathered in the capital city of the U.S. to "pay tribute" to their idol, spout noxious nonsense, and congratulate each other for holding the concept of human rights in contempt. One must assume that there is always some meeting of this sort taking place somewhere on earth: fans of Hitler, fans of Stalin, fans of Mao, fans of Pol Pot, fans of Saddam Hussein, etc, getting together to pat each other on the back for their common love of evil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,672

