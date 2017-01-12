Among last Cubans to cross into the U.S., migrant at home in Hialeah
Cuban Alvaro Moreno is reunited with his family Maria Eugenia Fernandez in Hialeah Saturday after arriving in a van from Texas after crossing the border with Mexico on Jan. 12. He was one of the last Cubans awarded parole into the U.S. because he arrived hours before the end of the wet foot, dry foot policy on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|37 min
|MrDelpaso
|14
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Fri
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Fri
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Fri
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC