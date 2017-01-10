Amid Political Change, A World Music ...

Amid Political Change, A World Music Festival Reaffirms Its Mission

The world music festival globalFEST , held every year in New York, is regarded as a snapshot of rising acts in international music. It's also quite a scene: Music industry professionals make up a large portion of the crowd, and they're all there to scope out which acts from Africa, Asia, South America, Europe and beyond might just be hot in the next couple of years.

Chicago, IL

