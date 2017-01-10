Amid Political Change, A World Music Festival Reaffirms Its Mission
The world music festival globalFEST , held every year in New York, is regarded as a snapshot of rising acts in international music. It's also quite a scene: Music industry professionals make up a large portion of the crowd, and they're all there to scope out which acts from Africa, Asia, South America, Europe and beyond might just be hot in the next couple of years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|4 hr
|Joe Lightcloud
|30
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sun
|Were just afraid
|37
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC