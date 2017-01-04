Amid Isolation, Two Cubans Develop Is...

Amid Isolation, Two Cubans Develop Island's First Video Game

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: National Public Radio

Josuhe Pagliery grew up playing video games on consoles he says were not common in Cuba. Those games helped inspire him to develop Savior, Cuba's first independent video game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Dec 29 Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,055

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC