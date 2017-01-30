American tourism is a complicated new...

American tourism is a complicated new reality for Cuba

Recently, I took one of the first commercial flights from the U.S. to Cuba to spend a week in Havana and Cienfuegos, taking in the sights and sounds of a country relatively few Americans had been able to explore over the past 50 years because of an American trade embargo. I reveled in the experience of a place unlike any other I'd seen, with amazing waterfalls and beaches, beautiful, brightly-painted homes and friendly residents eager to speak to us, many of whom had never met Americans before.

