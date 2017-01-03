Alex Cuba's small town hideaway offers 'good coffee, good talks and good laughs'
Cuba has lived in Smithers since 2003 and has become a popular and easy to recognize member of the community. This week's edition of My B.C. Hideaway comes with a warning: readers contemplating visiting this location may not ever want to make their way back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|17 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|29
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|17 hr
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC