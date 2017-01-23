Alabama and Cuba: A partnership for the 21st century

In this Dec. 4, 2015 photo, collective taxis drive along Neptuno Street as it rains in Havana, Cuba. Those in favor of the warming in relations with the U.S. are hoping that the anniversary of the presidential announcements will add momentum to negotiations to connect the countries with commercial flights and direct mail, perhaps paving the way for a visit by President Barack Obama in the first half of next year.

