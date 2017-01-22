After two months of imprisonment for celebrating the death of...
It is no surprise that dissident artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado was arrested and imprisoned for nearly two months simply for celebrating the death of Cuba's apartheid dictator, Fidel Castro. These are the types of human rights violations Cuba's brutally repressive dictatorship has been committing for more than half a century.
