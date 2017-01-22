After two months of imprisonment for ...

After two months of imprisonment for celebrating the death of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Babalu Blog

It is no surprise that dissident artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado was arrested and imprisoned for nearly two months simply for celebrating the death of Cuba's apartheid dictator, Fidel Castro. These are the types of human rights violations Cuba's brutally repressive dictatorship has been committing for more than half a century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 19 Were just afraid 42
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC