Account tells stories about Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi regime

Shortly after President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning the entry of people hailing from 7 Muslim-majority countries, Jewish educator, Russel Neiss created a Twitter account sharing Jewish refugees' stories that had been turned away by the U.S. during the Holocaust. The Twitter account " @Stl_Manifest " has already garnered more than 65,000 followers as of Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.