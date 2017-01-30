Account tells stories about Jewish re...

Account tells stories about Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi regime

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New York Daily News

Shortly after President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning the entry of people hailing from 7 Muslim-majority countries, Jewish educator, Russel Neiss created a Twitter account sharing Jewish refugees' stories that had been turned away by the U.S. during the Holocaust. The Twitter account " @Stl_Manifest " has already garnered more than 65,000 followers as of Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Sun coyote505 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Sun WelbyMD 38
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Sun Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Sun Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Sun Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Sun Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Sun Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC