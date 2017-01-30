Account tells stories about Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi regime
Shortly after President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning the entry of people hailing from 7 Muslim-majority countries, Jewish educator, Russel Neiss created a Twitter account sharing Jewish refugees' stories that had been turned away by the U.S. during the Holocaust. The Twitter account " @Stl_Manifest " has already garnered more than 65,000 followers as of Sunday.
