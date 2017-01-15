Academics race to save rare colonial ...

Academics race to save rare colonial documents in Cuba

This January 12, 2017, photo shows a man searching among volumes labelled 'Whites' as part of an effort to digitise colonial-era registries of blacks and whites at the Espiritu Santo Church in Old Havana, Cuba. An American team of academics is racing to preserve millions of Cuban historical documents before they are lost to the elements and poor storage conditions.

