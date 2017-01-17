A major arrest in Cuba

As some in the left cheer the commutation of Oscar Lopez-Rivera's sentence, their romantic choice of a political prisoner in the U.S., a real political prisoner was arrested in Cuba. We are talking about Dr. Oscar Elias Biscet, the well known dissident who got in trouble with the Castro regime years ago when he refused to perform abortions.

Chicago, IL

