A bloody street fight erupts over Cuban vs. Guatemalan origin

Police are looking for the three suspects involved in a fight that resulted in one victim being airlifted to a Miami hospital. Monroe County Sheriff's detectives say Luis Garcia-Barrera, 24, Ottoniel Garcia, 20, and Carlitos Garcia, 21, beat up 30-year-old Yandy Carrillo during an early morning fight on Sunday that caused serious injuries to his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.