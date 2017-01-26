A bloody street fight erupts over Cub...

A bloody street fight erupts over Cuban vs. Guatemalan origin

The Miami Herald

Police are looking for the three suspects involved in a fight that resulted in one victim being airlifted to a Miami hospital. Monroe County Sheriff's detectives say Luis Garcia-Barrera, 24, Ottoniel Garcia, 20, and Carlitos Garcia, 21, beat up 30-year-old Yandy Carrillo during an early morning fight on Sunday that caused serious injuries to his head.

Chicago, IL

