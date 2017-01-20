4 Released Guantanamo Detainees Arrive in Saudi Arabia

A freed Yemeni detainee is hugged by a family member after his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 5, 2017. The Pentagon has identified the latest group of detainees released from the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as four Yemenis, all of whom had been in custody for at least 14 years as suspected members of the al-Qaida terror network.

