2016 ends in Cuba with nearly 10,000 political arrests by U.S.-backed apartheid dictatorship

Cubans on the island paid a heavy price in 2016 for Obama's "Hope and Change" Cuba policy, even heavier than the one they paid in 2015. After all the unilateral concessions by the U.S. to the apartheid dictatorship over the past two years, the Castro dictatorship ended 2016 with 9,940 political arrests of peaceful dissidents and human rights activists, most of them violent.

