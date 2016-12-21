'The Rolling Stones Ole' & 'Havana...

Starz has set January premiere dates for The Rolling Stones Ol Ol Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America tour documentary and Havana Moon concert documentary. The Rolling Stones Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America , which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, will make its U.S. television premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 PM, and Havana Moon will debut a week later, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 PM on Starz.

