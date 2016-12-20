The revolutionary achievements of Fidel Castro

After reading some of the letters to The Nation by readers, including one headlined "Castro a devil to some, a saint to others", I would like to share a proverb in the Spanish language: "There isn't a person more blind than one who doesn't want to see". I'm aiming to enlighten readers who are passing judgement about Fidel Castro a man who made history, in Cuba and in the world.

