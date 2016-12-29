Surprise! A young rabid Castronoid ga...

Surprise! A young rabid Castronoid gains power quickly in Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Well not too hard to imagine if the country is Castrogonia and the psychologist in question has been a Castro toady all her life, willing and eager to stomp on her fellow Cubans. has been meteoric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 2 hr Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... 12 hr Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Wed Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 23 erictrump 157
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,161

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC