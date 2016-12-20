Spin alert : Is internet access reall...

Spin alert : Is internet access really about to improve in Castrogonia?

Tuesday Dec 20

If you've read any of the numerous news reports that have appeared in the past three days about internet improvements in Castrogonia, you would think that King Raul is finally loosening up on his total control of information in his giant slave plantation. Wow! You see, Mildred: It seems that the Normalization Circus is really helping the Cuban people! This is what people-to-people trips can do! The price of an hour on the internet has been lowered to 1.50 CUC per hour ! The article below is much like all the others that have appeared.

Chicago, IL

