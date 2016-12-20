Spin alert : Is internet access really about to improve in Castrogonia?
If you've read any of the numerous news reports that have appeared in the past three days about internet improvements in Castrogonia, you would think that King Raul is finally loosening up on his total control of information in his giant slave plantation. Wow! You see, Mildred: It seems that the Normalization Circus is really helping the Cuban people! This is what people-to-people trips can do! The price of an hour on the internet has been lowered to 1.50 CUC per hour ! The article below is much like all the others that have appeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Marie
|20,090
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 12
|friv4
|156
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC