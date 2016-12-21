Russian ambassador to Turkey assassinated
Russia's ambassador to Turkey died after being attacked by a lone gunman during a photo exhibition in Ankara, Turkey's capital. Loaded with more than four tons of supplies and experiments, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's unpiloted H-II Transfer Vehicle arrived at the International Space Station Dec. 13 four days after its launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Marie
|20,090
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 12
|friv4
|156
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC