Rosneft, CUPET sing cooperation contract
Exploration and Union CubaPetroleo , the state-run oil company of the Republic of Cuba, have entered into a contract for enhancing oil production at Varadero - East Central Block. The document was signed Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin and CUPET General Director Juan Torres Naranjo, according to a statement on Rosneft's website.
