Repression kicks into high gear in Sa...

Repression kicks into high gear in Santiago de Cuba: UNPACU under siege

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Babalu Blog

Put those two together and here is what you get: 115 dissidents arrested, homes raided, 11 dissidents in jail, 20 dissidents trapped in a small house without food, and continuing threats of violence against anyone who dares to disagree with King Raul. Agents of the Castro regime's State Security continue their siege of the dissident organization UNPACU's headquarters in Santiago de Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Wed Marie 20,090
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 12 friv4 156
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC