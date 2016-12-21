Repression kicks into high gear in Santiago de Cuba: UNPACU under siege

Put those two together and here is what you get: 115 dissidents arrested, homes raided, 11 dissidents in jail, 20 dissidents trapped in a small house without food, and continuing threats of violence against anyone who dares to disagree with King Raul. Agents of the Castro regime's State Security continue their siege of the dissident organization UNPACU's headquarters in Santiago de Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.