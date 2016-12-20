Reports from Cuba: The ubiquitous dictator
Cubanet, Miriam Leiva, Havana, 6 December 2016 - Raul Castro wants Cubans to commit their support to major economic restrictions in 2017, during the complex period of the transfer of power from the so-called historic generation, through the signing of an oath to the definition of the Revolution and Socialism promulgated by the deceased leader, using the slogans "the permanent teaching of Fidel is that yes we can," and "life continues." Fidel Castro prevented his physical permanence after death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Fri
|erictrump
|157
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 21
|Marie
|20,090
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC