Reports from Cuba: The ubiquitous dictator

Cubanet, Miriam Leiva, Havana, 6 December 2016 - Raul Castro wants Cubans to commit their support to major economic restrictions in 2017, during the complex period of the transfer of power from the so-called historic generation, through the signing of an oath to the definition of the Revolution and Socialism promulgated by the deceased leader, using the slogans "the permanent teaching of Fidel is that yes we can," and "life continues." Fidel Castro prevented his physical permanence after death.

