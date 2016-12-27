Reports from Cuba: The ration book survives for another year
Cubans who depend on products distributed at subsidized prices will gather outside the bodegas, in long lines, for the 55th anniversary of the ration book, whose elimination continues to be one of Raul Castro's unmet projects. In 2014, the average monthly salary on the island increased by 24%, to 584 Cuban pesos .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|15 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|10
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Sun
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC