Reports from Cuba: The ration book survives for another year

Cubans who depend on products distributed at subsidized prices will gather outside the bodegas, in long lines, for the 55th anniversary of the ration book, whose elimination continues to be one of Raul Castro's unmet projects. In 2014, the average monthly salary on the island increased by 24%, to 584 Cuban pesos .

Chicago, IL

