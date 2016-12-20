Reports from Cuba: Regime forces 'assault' headquarters of UNPACU and homes of activists
Early Sunday regime forces simultaneously "assaulted" the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Cuba in Santiago of Cuba and another eight houses of activists in that city and Palma Soriano, reported members of the DIARIO DE CUBA organization. Several dozen dissidents were apparently arrested, 12 of them in Palma Soriano and another 10 in Havana.
