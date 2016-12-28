Reports from Cuba: No right to breakfast

Reports from Cuba: No right to breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Cubanet, Tania Diaz Castro, Havana, December 12, 2016 - When in 2006 Raul Castro took power, one of the first things he said was that he would give a glass of milk a day to every Cuban. He knew very well the importance that the people gave to the strong tradition of having breakfast with coffee with milk and a piece of bread with butter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 4 min Go Blue Forever 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... 1 hr Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker 22 hr Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 23 erictrump 157
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC