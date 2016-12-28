Reports from Cuba: No right to breakfast

Cubanet, Tania Diaz Castro, Havana, December 12, 2016 - When in 2006 Raul Castro took power, one of the first things he said was that he would give a glass of milk a day to every Cuban. He knew very well the importance that the people gave to the strong tradition of having breakfast with coffee with milk and a piece of bread with butter.

