Reports from Cuba: No right to breakfast
Cubanet, Tania Diaz Castro, Havana, December 12, 2016 - When in 2006 Raul Castro took power, one of the first things he said was that he would give a glass of milk a day to every Cuban. He knew very well the importance that the people gave to the strong tradition of having breakfast with coffee with milk and a piece of bread with butter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|4 min
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|1 hr
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|22 hr
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC