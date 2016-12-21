Padres sign 17-year-old Cuban lefty P...

Padres sign 17-year-old Cuban lefty Perez

8 hrs ago

The Padres have agreed to terms on a contract with Cuban left-handed pitcher Ramon Perez, the club announced Thursday. Perez, 17, won a gold medal while playing for the 15-Under Cuban National Team in the 15-Under World Cup in Mexico in 2014.

Chicago, IL

