Old town of Varadero
Varadero is a peninsula with 20 km of extension, located in the province of Matanzas, in Cuba, a place known for beaches and resorts but far from the glimpses of the resorts situated to the east of the peninsula, lies the primitive core of the city situated in the central and eastern zone with its genuine Caribbean vibe that contrasts with the luxurious resorts, video of the old town of Varadero in:https://youtu.be/9QcOJVx0h70
