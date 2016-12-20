Obama signs $611 bn defense policy bi...

Obama signs $611 bn defense policy bill, objects on Guantanamo

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law Friday, December 23 a defense policy bill that authorizes $611 billion for the military in 2017, lauding provisions designed to sustain momentum in countering the Islamic State group while harshly criticizing Congress's insistence on keeping open the military prison at Guantanamo Bay , Cuba, The Associated Press said. The legislation provides a 2.1 percent pay hike for the military and sets spending priorities and guidance for the current fiscal year.

