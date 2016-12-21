Obama eyes additional Guantanamo tran...

Obama eyes additional Guantanamo transfers: report

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yahoo!

President Barack Obama intends to transfer up to 18 more prisoners from Guantanamo Bay before leaving the White House, the New York Times reported, further whittling detainee numbers but leaving a central campaign promise unfulfilled. The White House has notified Congress that Obama intends to make a final transfer of 17 or 18 of the 59 remaining inmates before he steps down January 20, the Times reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Wed Marie 20,090
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 12 friv4 156
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC