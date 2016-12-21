Obama eyes additional Guantanamo transfers: report

President Barack Obama intends to transfer up to 18 more prisoners from Guantanamo Bay before leaving the White House, the New York Times reported, further whittling detainee numbers but leaving a central campaign promise unfulfilled. The White House has notified Congress that Obama intends to make a final transfer of 17 or 18 of the 59 remaining inmates before he steps down January 20, the Times reported Monday.

