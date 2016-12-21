New Rolling Stones Documentary and Co...

New Rolling Stones Documentary and Concert Film Both Premiering on Starz Next Month

Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Two recent Rolling Stones -related movies, the documentary The Rolling Stones Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America and the concert film Havana Moon , will get their television premiere in January on the Starz cable network . Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America will debut on Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while Havana Moon 's premiere screening is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Chicago, IL

