New Rolling Stones Documentary and Concert Film Both Premiering on Starz Next Month

Two recent Rolling Stones -related movies, the documentary The Rolling Stones Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America and the concert film Havana Moon , will get their television premiere in January on the Starz cable network . Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America will debut on Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while Havana Moon 's premiere screening is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.