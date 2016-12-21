New Rolling Stones Documentary and Concert Film Both Premiering on Starz Next Month
Two recent Rolling Stones -related movies, the documentary The Rolling Stones Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America and the concert film Havana Moon , will get their television premiere in January on the Starz cable network . Ol! Ol! Ol!: A Trip Across Latin America will debut on Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while Havana Moon 's premiere screening is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|16 min
|Go Blue Forever
|10
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Sun
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC