More U.S. airlines cutting back scheduled flights to apartheid Cuba
Apparently, vacations on Cuba's island prison where you are served by enslaved Cubans owned by the apartheid Castro dictatorship are not as popular among Americans as they thought they were going to be. It seems there aren't enough "edgy" Americans around who can appreciate the luxurious magnificence that only a holiday on a slave plantation can provide.
