Misty Copeland Goes To Cuba And Speaks Ballet With Other Black And Brown Dancers
Misty Copeland, American Ballet Theater's first African-American prima ballerina, traveled to Havana, Cuba, where she practiced with local dancers and discussed the sport's lack of diversity. In an in-depth piece by The Undefeated , the 34-year-old tackles a reputation that says people of color do not belong on the stage.
