Image of the day: Dissident's bruises reveal true nature of Castro regime

22 hrs ago

If a picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying has it, then this picture might be worth ten thousand. This is the rear end of Cuban dissident Geordanis MuA oz Guerrero, who was viciously beaten with a rubber truncheon in jail.

Chicago, IL

