Image of the day: Dissident's bruises reveal true nature of Castro regime
If a picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying has it, then this picture might be worth ten thousand. This is the rear end of Cuban dissident Geordanis MuA oz Guerrero, who was viciously beaten with a rubber truncheon in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|5 hr
|Fit2Serve
|9
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Sun
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC