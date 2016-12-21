How will Cuba react if relations with...

How will Cuba react if relations with the US reverse under Trump?

Wednesday

It's hard to know what direction US-Cuba relations will take once Donald Trump is in the White House, but Cubans are already contemplating the consequences of a reversal of President Obama's normalization process. A Cuban wearing a US national flag applauds as President Obama's convoy passes by in the rain toward Old Havana, Cuba, March 20. Mr. Obama's trip to the island nation was a crowning moment in his and Cuban President RaAol Castro's ambitious effort to restore normal relations between their countries.

