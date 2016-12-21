Hisel, Tamayo married Sept. 26 in Cuba

Hisel, Tamayo married Sept. 26 in Cuba

Juli Hisel of rural Richland and Daniel Tamayo Paz of Gibara, Cuba, were married in a civil ceremony Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at the Consultoria Juridical Internacional in Holguin, Cuba.

