His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greet...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Sudan, Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of greetings to field marshal Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir, President of the Republic of the Sudan on his country's Independence Day anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere greetings and wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to the president, praying to the Almighty Allah to return this and similar occasion on him and the brotherly Sudanese people with further progress and prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Thu Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 23 erictrump 157
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,724

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC