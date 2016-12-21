Hemingway's Cayo Paraiso lives up to moniker
The province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba's westernmost region, is best known for its fine tobacco, but eco-tourism continues to grow. It's hard to believe that a short 90 miles from the insanity of bustling Havana, along the island's north coast road, exists a tiny coral key with a few dozen rooms of varying quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Marie
|20,090
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 12
|friv4
|156
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC