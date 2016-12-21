Former minister says he fears murder ...

Former minister says he fears murder if extradited back to Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Miami Herald

AndrA©s Felipe Arias Leiva, Colombia's former agriculture minister who faces possible extradition for alleged corruption, said Tuesday that the case is of a political nature because he opposed the strategy of the current Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos, to agree with the Forces Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia . Netflix is scheduled to begin broadcasting a 60-part Spanish-language series based on the life of Jhon Jairo VelA squez, the hitman for Pablo Escobar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Wed Marie 20,090
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 12 friv4 156
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC